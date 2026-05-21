Don’t worry. My Nomination for Kabwata MP is Valid, the Fear of Independent Candidates is Real, but Why?-Hon. Mainda Simataa

Hon. Mainda Simataa

Don’t worry. My Nomination for Kabwata MP is Valid, the Fear of Independent Candidates is Real, but Why?

Some people made last minute attempts to misinterpret the law by claiming that independent candidates coming from political parties should resign 2 months before date of nominations.

Wrong. Read the Constitution (article 51 (a). It’s states 2 months before the next election. In this case, one can still resign on 13 June and qualify to stand, but of course, nomination for MP’s closes tomorrow…so tomorrow is the last day for those who want to jump off!

Simataa4Kabwata

ThePeoplesMP zee

Strongertogether💪🏾