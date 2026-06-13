DORA SILIYA LAUDS FREE EDUCATION AS A LIFELINE FOR POOR ZAMBIANS



By Oster Chali Halutaka



Former Minister Dora Siliya has lauded the free education policy introduced by President Hakainde Hichilema, describing it as one of the most significant interventions for poor and vulnerable citizens in Zambia.





Her remarks echo the testimony recently shared by Simon C. Mwewa, President of the Law Students Guild of Zambia, who reflected on the hardships many pupils faced before the introduction of free education.





According to Mr. Mwewa, many learners in the past were unable to sit for examinations because they could not afford school fees, while others failed to collect their Grade 12 certificates due to outstanding balances accumulated over several years. Some eventually dropped out of school altogether because education had become financially unattainable.





He also recalled the challenge of hunger, with many pupils spending entire school days with little or nothing to eat, making it difficult for them to concentrate on their studies.





Mr. Mwewa noted that the introduction of free education, coupled with school feeding programmes, has transformed the situation, enabling children from all backgrounds to access education and focus on learning regardless of their economic status.





“The truth is that these are game changers,” he said, adding that President Hakainde Hichilema deserves credit for implementing policies that have positively impacted the lives of many Zambians.





Dora Siliya’s endorsement of the policy reinforces Mr. Mwewa’s testimony and highlights the growing recognition that education is not merely a social service but a powerful tool for economic growth, social mobility and national development.





For thousands of poor households across the country, free education has opened doors that were once closed, giving many young Zambians hope for a better future.