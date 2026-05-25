DOUBLE ADOPTIONS IN UPND WAS A STANDBY STRATEGY, HINTS IMENDA



25th May 2026



GETRUDE Imenda says the double issuance of adoption certificates in the UPND could have been as a result of the party arranging a stand-by candidate if one failed to file in.





Meanwhile, Imenda says what is important is for the party to cross over after the August elections, stressing there are many positions party members can be appointed to once it wins the elections.





In an interview, Saturday, Imenda said the party had become so popular that it could have driven standby candidates to bypass the party’s directive and file nominations. “I think for that one you call the elections chairman because I was not in the final process.



What I can say is probably, it probably had something to…



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