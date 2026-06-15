DPP SAYS DELAYS HAVE PERSISTED DESPITE FIVE-MONTH LAW FOR ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES

By Nelson Zulu

Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP-, Gilbert Phiri says delays have persisted in the hearing and determination of economic and financial crimes matters, despite strategies introduced to conclude them within five months in line with statutory instrument no. 10 of 2024.

Responding to a Phoenix Query, Mr. Phiri has however stated that the National Prosecution Authority -NPA- is now prioritizing plea bargaining and the recruitment of an additional 40 prosecutors, in addition to over 200 advocates recruited between July, 2024 and march 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen prosecutorial capacity and reduce case backlogs.

He has explained that the NPA has also enhanced collaboration with investigative agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission and Zambia Police Service, to improve docket management and ensure cases are fully prepared before trial, a move he says is aimed at reducing adjournments caused by incomplete investigations.

Mr. Phiri further noted that judicial oversight mechanisms under the economic and financial crimes court rules require courts to report cases that exceed the prescribed five-month period, while also providing reasons for delays and updated timelines for hearing or judgment delivery.

He stressed that although delays have not been fully eliminated due to the complexity of financial crimes, the combined effect of strategic recruitment, plea bargaining and improved inter-agency coordination has resulted in better disposal rates.

Mr. Phiri adds that the authority remains committed to expediting economic and financial crimes cases while maintaining justice and due process.

PHOENIX NEWS