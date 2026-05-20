DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA WITHDRAWALS FROM THE 2026 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



LUSAKA, ZAMBIA – 20TH MAY, 2026



WITHDRAWAL OF DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA FROM THE 2026 PRESIDENTIAL RACE





I am writing to formally announce that I have unconditionally withdrawn my candidacy as a Presidential aspirant for the Patriotic Front Party for the upcoming August 2026 general elections.





This decision follows the formal notification delivered today to the Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), which effectively nullifies the introduction letter submitted to the Commission on 29th April 2026





After an exhaustive evaluation of the current legal and political climate, I have resolved to withdraw from the presidential race under the Patriotic Front banner.





This difficult but necessary decision is a direct consequence of the ongoing legal challenges facing the Patriotic Front, which have been further complicated by the recently enacted Electoral Process (Amendment) Act, No. 12 of 2026.





I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the party leadership, structures and ordinary citizens who offered their unwavering support during this journey. I remain committed to serving the nation in other capacities outside the presidential race.





Issued by:



Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

Former Presidential Aspirant – Patriotic Front Party