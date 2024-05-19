DR Congo: Attempted coup foiled by the military

Government forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have successfully thwarted an attempted coup. The incident, which unfolded Saturday night has left the nation on edge as authorities work to restore order and investigate those involved.

“An attempted coup d’etat has been put down by the defense and security forces. The attempt involved foreigners and Congolese. These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of action, including their leader,” said Congolese army spokesperson Brigadier General Sylvain Ekenge.

“The armed forces of the DRC ask the population to go about their business freely and peacefully. The defense and security forces are in complete control of the situation” Sylvain Ekenge added with no further details.

Clashes were reported between men in military uniform and guards of a local politician at the politician’s house on Tshatshi Boulevard, about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the presidential palace and where some embassies are also located.

This came amid a crisis gripping President Felix Tshisekedi’s ruling party over an election for the parliament’s leadership which was supposed to be held Saturday but was postponed.

The armed men attacked the Kinshasa residence of Vital Kamerhe, a federal legislator and a candidate for speaker of the National Assembly of Congo, but were stopped by his guards, Michel Moto Muhima, his spokesperson said on the X social media platform.

“The Honorable Vital Kamerhe and his family are safe and sound. Their security has been reinforced,” he wrote.

Local media identified the men as Congolese soldiers. It wasn’t clear if the men in military uniform were trying to arrest the politician.

Two police officers and one of the attackers were killed in the shootout that started around 4:30 a.m. (0330GMT) at the house on Tshatshi Boulevard, according to Muhima.

Footage, seemingly from the area, showed military trucks and heavily armed men parading deserted streets in the neighborhood.

On Friday, President Felix Tshisekedi met with parliamentarians and leaders of the Sacred Union of the Nation ruling coalition in an attempt to resolve the crisis amid his party which dominates the national assembly.

He said he would not “hesitate to dissolve the National Assembly and send everyone to new elections if these bad practices persist.”

🇨🇩 Dans un live sur sa page Facebook, Christian Malanga (membre de la diaspora congolaise résidant aux États-Unis), qui a toujours prôné le retour au Zaïre, est accompagné de son fils et de quelques personnes portant des armes à l’intérieur du Palais de la Nation. Il a déclaré… pic.twitter.com/FTE8St0IjH — The Voice Of Congo (@VoiceOfCongo) May 19, 2024