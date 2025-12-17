DR Congo Hits Back at Nigeria Over FIFA Complaint



DR Congo has issued a fiery response to Nigeria’s petition to FIFA over alleged ineligible players, dismissing the move as a “back-door attempt” to qualify for the World Cup.





In a strongly worded statement, Congolese officials said football should be decided on the pitch, not in courtrooms, adding:



“If you can’t win on the pitch, don’t try to win from the back door. The World Cup is for dignity, not lawyer tricks. Bring it.”





The response escalates tensions between the two African giants as FIFA reviews Nigeria’s complaint, a decision that could significantly impact the 2026 World Cup qualification race.





For now, DR Congo insists it has nothing to hide and is ready to defend its place—both legally and on the field.