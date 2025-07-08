Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa Zooms in on One of ConCourt Judges Now Studying Constitutional Law at UNILUS

Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa Zooms in on One of ConCourt Judges Now Studying Constitutional Law





By Sishuwa Sishuwa on X



A ConCourt judge, Mweetwa Shilimi, is now studying constitutional law at UNILUS, meaning he is currently interpreting the constitution without the requisite qualification for appointment:

specialised training in constitutional law!

To be clear, there are four judges that Hichilema appointed to the Constitutional Court. These are Mweetwa Shilimi, Kennedy Mulife, Mudford Mwandenga, and Maria Mapani-Kawimbe.

Out of these four, three took part in the case involving the dreadful Bill 7. These are Shilimi, Mulife, and Mwandenga. All the three judges saw nothing wrong with Bill 7. In contrast, none of the four judges who declared the Bill as unconstitutional were appointed by Hichilema.

Do I need to say more? For Shilimi, I am still surprised that he even accepted the appointment to serve on the ConCourt as Deputy President given that his area of celebrated expertise is in corporate and commercial law, not constitutional law.

In fact, even the Law Association of Zambia refused to support his appointment on the basis that he does not meet the qualifications to serve on it, namely specialised training or experience in human rights or constitutional law.

I am aware that Shilimi is currently studying for his master’s degree in constitutional law at the University of Lusaka, but this is something he should have done before he was appointed to preside over the interpretation of the constitution.

Now tell me, if Shilimi already had any proven experience in matters of constitutional law, why would he enroll for a course that offers what he supposedly already has?

KBN TV