DRAMA AT KBN: MUFALALI WALKS OUT OF STUDIO AFTER SPOTTING ‘UNEXPECTED OPPONENT’ BEFORE DEBATE
BY Current Zambia
UPND Election Chairperson Likando Mufalali last night staged a dramatic walkout from the KBN TV Big Hour Debate after realizing he had been lined up to face Charles Longwe, who is linked to the Patrick Tembo Banda faction as Secretary General.
According to KBN, Mr. Mufalali had accepted the invitation and even made it to the studio, ready for the debate. However, the moment he noticed Mr. Longwe entering the studio, things quickly took a turn.
In what can only be described as a “no match today” moment, Hon. Mufalali quietly got up and walked out no words, no debate, just action.
Current
I think that was a good move to send a massage, kbn want to indirectly legitimize, behavior of that chap , Longwe, shame on kbn
He was absolutely right. As a TV station and media outlet, it was wrong and unethical for KBN TV to ambush Mr. Mufalali.
He should have been made aware of who he was going to debate against. Equally, Mr. Longwe should have been informed that Mr. Mufalali would be on the opposite end.
This reflects badly on the maturity and ethical values of those running KBN TV. It is not any different from Koswe or Watchdog.