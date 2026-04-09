DRAMA AT KBN: MUFALALI WALKS OUT OF STUDIO AFTER SPOTTING ‘UNEXPECTED OPPONENT’ BEFORE DEBATE





BY Current Zambia



UPND Election Chairperson Likando Mufalali last night staged a dramatic walkout from the KBN TV Big Hour Debate after realizing he had been lined up to face Charles Longwe, who is linked to the Patrick Tembo Banda faction as Secretary General.





According to KBN, Mr. Mufalali had accepted the invitation and even made it to the studio, ready for the debate. However, the moment he noticed Mr. Longwe entering the studio, things quickly took a turn.





In what can only be described as a “no match today” moment, Hon. Mufalali quietly got up and walked out no words, no debate, just action.



Current