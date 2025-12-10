 DRONES IN THE SHADOW WAR: HOW FRANCE’S MILITARY BASE INTRUSIONS EXPOSE EUROPE’S VULNERABILITIES

3 separate drone incursions over a French military intelligence base last month may seem like isolated incidents, but they’re not.

They are part of a broader, growing pattern of hybrid threats targeting sensitive Western infrastructure, from power grids to naval bases, increasingly with drones of unknown origin.

France’s Creil Air Base houses key intelligence functions. It was also targeted on the same week drones were spotted over a French nuclear submarine base. These are not random flights.

Whether it’s state-sponsored surveillance or grey-zone probing by adversaries, the message is clear: Western security vulnerabilities are being mapped in real time.

As Europe scrambles to investigate, the U.S. should be watching closely. This is not just France’s problem, it’s a NATO-wide wake-up call.

Geopolitically, these incursions suggest a shift: aggression without flags, pressure without formal confrontation. A slow erosion of deterrence.

The U.S. must invest in counter-drone tech, share intelligence with allies, and be ready to respond, because what flies over France today could fly over Norfolk or Langley tomorrow.

Source: Reuters