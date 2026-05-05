DRONES NOW BEING INTRODUCED ON SOUTH AFRICAN FARMS AS FARMERS RESPOND TO HIGH LEVELS OF THEFT AND ONGOING FARM ATTACKS BY TAKING SECURITY INTO THEIR OWN HANDS





A post circulating online has sparked conversation about how drones are being used differently across countries.



In South Africa, many farmers are now turning to drones as part of their security systems. This comes as rural communities continue to face challenges such as stock theft, break-ins, and violent incidents on farms.





For many, this is no longer optional — it’s a response to real risks. Drones allow farmers to monitor large areas, detect movement, and respond quickly when something seems wrong.





While farm-related crimes form part of the country’s broader crime situation, their impact on farming communities is significant, affecting both safety and livelihoods.





In other parts of the world, drones are mostly used for everyday farming tasks like checking livestock and managing grazing.



But in South Africa, they are becoming a tool not just for farming — but for protection.





It’s a clear example of how farmers are adapting, using technology to stay ahead and protect what they’ve built.



Do you think this is the future of farming in South Africa?