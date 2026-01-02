DStv Saves 12 Popular Channels After Last-Minute Deal

DStv has confirmed that 12 popular television channels will remain on its platform after a last-minute deal was struck to prevent their removal at the end of December 2025.

The channels had been scheduled to go off air at midnight on New Year’s Eve before the agreement was finalised.

New Deal Saves Discovery and Warner Bros. Channels

According to Phil Mphela, the eleventh-hour turnaround follows the finalisation of a new multi-year agreement between Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The deal ensures the continued broadcast of channels such as Discovery Channel, TLC, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, CNN International, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, TNT, The Travel Channel, Discovery Family, and Real Time.

Entertainment analyst Phil Mphela confirmed the development on social media, revealing that negotiations were concluded just hours before the previous agreement expired.

HBO Content and Streaming Expansion Planned

Beyond keeping the channels on DStv, the newly signed agreement also opens the door for expanded premium content across the platform. HBO programming will continue airing on M-Net, while plans are underway to introduce the HBO Max streaming service in Africa in 2026, marking a significant expansion of Warner Bros. Discovery’s footprint on the continent.

Not All Channels Spared

Despite the positive news, not every channel avoided removal. Several services linked to Paramount Africa and CBS AMC Networks will still exit the DStv lineup.

CBS AMC Networks confirmed that CBS Reality and CBS Justice were shut down on 31 December 2025, while Bet_Africa, MTV Base Africa, and other affected channels will also no longer be available to subscribers.

Mixed Outcome for Viewers

While the loss of some channels remains a blow for certain audiences, the retention of key international brands offers relief to millions of DStv households heading into 2026, easing fears of a major content blackout.