Welcome to Durban, South Africa 🇿🇦 ♥️



Durban has the largest population of Indians outside of India.



Durban has the busiest container port in Africa and one of the busiest in the Southern Hemisphere.





Durban is home to Ushaka Marine World, the world’s fifth-largest aquarium.



Durban’s international airport is named after Shaka Zulu, the famous Zulu king.





Durban has a rich, diverse heritage, with large Zulu, Indian, White, and Coloured populations.



Durban has humid weather and a warm current in the Ocean.





Durban was a popular tourist destination domestically because of its beaches and warm climate, but in recent years, tourism has declined.





Durban was rehabilitated for the FIFA World Cup in 2010 with new infrastructure and services.





Durban is famous for its botanic gardens, game reserves, bird parks, picnic spots, and amusement park.





Durban was named for Sir Benjamin D’Urban, the governor of the Cape Colony.