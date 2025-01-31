Dwyane Wade has revealed that he had a cancerous tumour removed from his kidne

Hall of Fame basketball star, Dwyane Wade has revealed that he had a cancerous tumour removed from his kidney.

The 43-year-old retired NBA guard disclosed in the latest episode of his podcast, The WY Network, on Thursday, January 30.

According to Dwyane, he had 40% of his right kidney removed 13 months ago.

Inspired by his father Dwyane Wade Sr.’s own journey with prostate cancer, the younger Wade visited the doctor and shared that he had been having stomach issues, and cramps and that he was urinating slowly.

“On the process of checking, like, ‘Why is my piss coming out slow, why is my stream ain’t powerful? Why is it a little weak?’ ” Wade recalls on his podcast to co-host Bob Metelus.

A full-body scan revealed that there was a “cyst/tumour” on one of his kidneys, Wade says.

“And the doctor was like, ‘You need to have kidney surgery,’ ” he adds.

Multiple other doctors agreed with the diagnosis, Wade shares, so he made the decision to undergo surgery on December 18, 2023.

After removing nearly half of his left kidney, doctors were able to determine that the tumour was cancerous, Wade says.

Through the experience, the three-time NBA champion learned the true meaning of family, he says.

“My own journey to have that surgery, I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak,” Wade shares. “That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life”

He adds, “The moment I was by myself, I was struggling, dog.”

“I had a personal decision to make, and what it was was, ‘If this is cancerous if this tumour, this cyst is cancerous, on your kidney, you’re 41 years old, you probably need surgery because it’s something that needs to be removed so it doesn’t spread,’ ” Wade says.

“As a man, you never want your family to see you weak,” he says. “Don’t want to be perceived weak, don’t want to be seen in your weakest moments but I had to.”

Wade shares two children with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches: Zaire, 22, and Zaya, 17, as well as a son, Xavier, 11, with Aja Metoyer. In 2018, Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, welcomed a daughter, Kaavia James, 6. Wade is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

He adds, “What I saw in the midst of me going through my illness, I saw my family that may not always talk, may not always agree. I saw everybody show up for me and be there for me and in that process, in my weakness I found strength in my family.”