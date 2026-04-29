Eating Meat Is Inherently Wrong, You Can’t Love Animals and Eat Them — American Singer Billie Eilish





Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has sparked debate online after sharing her strong views on meat consumption during a recent conversation.





When asked about a personal belief she strongly stands by, the singer responded, “Y’all not gonna like me for this one. Eating meat is inherently wrong.”





She went on to challenge what she described as a common contradiction among people, saying,

“And then the other thing is, two things cannot coincide. I love animals. I love all animals so much and I eat meat. You just can’t do both.”





Eilish acknowledged that people are free to make their own choices but maintained her stance on the issue. “Sorry. You can eat meat. Go for it. You can love animals, but you can’t do both,” she added.