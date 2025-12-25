Ebo Noah says God has answered our prayers and postponed rains and floods

Ghanaian content creator and self acclaimed prophet, Ebo Noah, is in the news again on the morning of Christmas.

Ebo Noah went viral after claiming God revealed to him his plans of destroying the world with floods and rain.

According to him, he had a revelation from God where he was instructed to build arks to save all who will enter.

Ebo added that the flood and rains will start on December 25, 2025, and will last for at least 3 years.

In a new video, Ebo has given an update on how things are going to and when the rain and will begin.

In the video, Ebo stated that God has told him he is going to postpone the rain and flood to allow him build more arks and save more people.

He claimed he pleaded with other religious leaders in Ghana who interceded along with him to ensure God postponed the flood.

Ebo advised that people can go on to enjoy their Christmas and have fun but also make sure they do not sin.

This new video has reignited doubts in the claims of Ebo Noah who recently acquired a new Benz.