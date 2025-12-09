BREAKING: ECOWAS declares state of emergency in West Africa



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has declared a state of emergency in the region.





Omar Touray, president of the ECOWAS commission, relayed the declaration on Tuesday during the 55th session of the mediation and security council, at the ministerial level in Abuja.





The meeting was convened following the string of coups and botched mutinies in the sub-region.



Nigeria had immediately acceded to Benin Republic’s request for air and ground troops in the neighbouring nation in a bid to keep the mutineers at bay.