ECZ CLEARS FDD’S BRIGHT NUNDWE: “HE WAS DULY NOMINATED FOR CHAWAMA”



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says newly elected Chawama FDD MP Bright Nundwe was duly nominated for the by-election.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says Article 70(1)(c) of the Constitution only requires a candidate contesting a parliamentary election to be a registered voter and does not specify that the candidate must be registered in the constituency they are contesting.





In a video circulating online, UPND Chawama losing candidate Morgan Muunda said Nundwe’s nomination should have been rescinded as he was not a registered voter in the constituency.





“I’m the eligible candidate and I’m the winner of the Chawama parliamentary election and on 15 February, with the people of Chawama, we are going to Parliament…



