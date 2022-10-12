ECZ Decision To Proceed With Kabushi And Kwacha By-elections Amid Pending Court Judgements Shocking- ZMP

ECZ DECISION TO PROCEED WITH KABUSHI AND KWACHA BY-ELECTIONS AMID PENDING COURT JUDGEMENTS SHOCKING

Wednesday 12th October, 2022. #10

Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP) is shocked by the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) decision to set Friday 21st October, 2022 as the day of voting in the Kwacha and Kabushi constituencies by-election when there is an active high court order for stay and other legal challenges awaiting final determination.

This total disregard for the courts of law by the ECZ under the UPND government is worrying and a matter which should be stopped or the country’s hard fought democracy is headed for doom.

The UPND government seems determined to turn this country into a banana republic as the latest breach by the ECZ is not the first but a series of systematic events clearly engineered at disadvantaging opponents.

We have stated in the past and what ECZ is doing confirms the shrinking political freedoms of opposition political parties in this country since UPND assumed office.

The UPND government and ECZ must know that this country belongs to all of us and that such arrogance can only be tolerated up to a certain point thus we urge them to do things for the greater good of the country.

Zambians have not forgotten of an audio recording which went viral of two top UPND officials plotting to disadvantage a named opposition political party during the Kabwata parliamentary by-election.

It is clear ECZ is captured and working under difficult circumstances so much so that it is literally fighting the judiciary a situation which is a threat to the country’s constitutional democracy.

We urge the ECZ officials to free themselves from the hands of the UPND manipulators because posterity will judge them harshly as UPND will one day be out of government.

