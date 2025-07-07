ECZ GUIDES MFUWE CONSTITUENCY BY-ELECTION ASPIRANTS



ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia Commissioner Major General Vincent Mukanda has advised aspiring candidates in the Mfuwe Constituency By-Election in Lavushimanda District to follow laid-down legal provisions, procedures, and guidelines for the filing of nominations.





Major General Mukanda advised all the candidates to ensure they adhere to all qualifications and all requirements for the nominations.





ZANIS reports that the Commissioner was speaking during a briefing for aspiring candidates to prepare ahead of the upcoming nominations for the Mfuwe Constituency By-Election set for Wednesday, 9th July 2025.





The Mfuwe Constituency by-election fell vacant following the incumbent Member of Parliament, Maureen Mabonga, being handed a custodial jail sentence by the courts of law.





“The briefing has been organised by the Commission so that all aspiring candidates can be guided on the requirements and expectations from the Commission,” he said.





Major General Mukanda further cautioned aspiring candidates not to resign after being duly nominated because it is not only a drawback to the commission but also to candidates, political parties, and members of the public.





He added that resigning can be a waste of resources and a disruption in the electoral process.



Zanis