Eduardo Camavinga has decided to help Angola, the country where it all began for him:





“I chose to create a football academy and a school for young people here in Angola in order to give back to my country what it has given me. It fills me with joy.

My parents are very proud.I am also very happy to be back in my country and to have the opportunity to contribute to its development.





I watched the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire — Angola played well. They lost the first match, but the most important thing is to keep their heads held high so they can be better in the next game.”