Elections : Why The ECZ Has Disqualified Charles Chanda



UPPZ leader, Charles Chanda has been knocked out from contesting the 2026 general elections because he is an undischarged bankrupt.





What the constitution says;



Article 100(2)(g) of the Constitution states: “A person is disqualified from being nominated as a candidate for election as President if that person… is an undischarged bankrupt”





What caused this;



One of his companies, Brook Cherith was liquidated by the court in 2020 after failing to deliver land to buyers.





Four years ago, in 2022 he was acquitted of 127 counts of obtaining money by false pretences, but the bankruptcy status appears to be separate and ongoing.





What next for Chanda?



The UPPZ leader can appeal or seek discharge. If he gets a discharge certificate from the court before nominations close, he could become eligible. UPPZ would need to field another candidate if Chanda remains undischarged by nomination day.



Image courtesy Kalemba



The Speech Analyst



18.05.2026