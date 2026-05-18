UPND’S MORGAN MUUNDA SUFFERS ANOTHER POLITICAL SETBACK IN CHAWAMA



By Jane Banda

Chawama aspiring candidate Morgan Muunda has suffered another major political setback after failing to secure adoption by the ruling UPND to contest the Chawama parliamentary seat.





Muunda first gained Lusaka’s attention during the previous bye-election campaigns when he broke down in tears while conducting door-to-door campaigns. Despite the emotional campaign, he went on to lose to an opposition candidate.





In another blow to his political ambitions, the UPND has once again overlooked him for adoption ahead of the August elections.





The party has instead adopted Lusaka socialite Abel Ngandu, popularly known as “The Big Buyer,” a nickname he earned for his lavish and huge spending lifestyle in Lusaka entertainment circles.





The Chawama constituency seat has remained one of the country’s high-profile parliamentary positions, previously held by Tasila Lungu, daughter of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu.



Zambian Post 19 May 2026📸