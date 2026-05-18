ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA

CHECKLIST OF DOCUMENTS REQUIRED WHEN LODGING NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION





REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR NATIONAL ASSEMBLY



1. A duly completed nomination form (Form Gen 7):

a. Receipt as proof of payment of prescribed election fee (nomination

fee)

b. Fifteen supporters who are registered voters within that particular

constituency.





2. An affidavit attesting that the person is qualified for election as a Member of Parliament (Form Gen 8);



3. National Registration Card (Original and Certified Copy);



4. Voters Card (Original and Certified Copy);





5. A grade twelve certificate or its equivalent – Copy Verified by examinations Council of Zambia (Zambia Qualifications Authority to determine equivalence);



6. A statutory declaration of assets and liabilities (Form GEN 5 – Attach a typed Statement of the candidates Assets and Liabilities);





7. An Adoption Certificate if sponsored by a political party,



8. A duly completed declaration of compliance to the Electoral Code of Conduct (Form GEN 6); and



9. Aspiring candidate’s photograph measuring 32mm x 25mm on a clear/uniform background.





The items listed above constitute the required documents for filing a nomination for National Assembly election. For the full qualifications of a candidate for contesting national assembly election, please refer to Articles 70 and 71 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, Section 31 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, and Regulation 12 of the Electoral Process (General)

Regulations. 5





D. REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MAYORAL/COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON

1. A duly completed Nomination Form (Form Gen 9);

a. Receipt as proof of payment of prescribed election fee (nomination

fee).

b. Fifteen (15) supporters who are registered voters within that particular

District.

2. A duly completed affidavit attesting that the person is qualified for election

as a Mayor/ Council Chairperson (Form Gen 10);



3. National Registration Card (Original and Certified Copy)

4. Voters card (Original and Certified Copy);

5. A grade twelve certificate or its equivalent – Copy Verified by Examinations

Council of Zambia (Zambia Qualifications Authority to determine

equivalence where need arises).

6. A statutory declaration of assets and liabilities (Form GEN 5 – Attach a typed

Statement of the candidates Assets and Liabilities);



7. An Adoption Certificate if sponsored by a political party

8. A duly completed Declaration of Compliance to the Electoral Code of

Conduct (Form GEN 6);

9. Has a certificate of clearance showing the payment of Council taxes;

10.Aspiring candidate’s photograph measuring 32 x 25 mm on a clear/uniform

background.



The items listed above constitute the required documents for filing a nomination

for Mayoral/ Council Chairperson election. For the full qualifications of a

candidate contesting Mayoral/ Council Chairperson election, please refer to

Article 154 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 13 of 2025, Section

33 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, and Regulation 13 of the Electoral

Process (General) Regulations. 6





E. REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR A COUNCILOR



1. A duly completed Nomination form (Form Gen 11);

a. Receipt as proof of payment of prescribed election fee (nomination

fee).



b. Nine (9) supporters registered in the ward (registered voters).

2. A duly completed affidavit attesting that the person is qualified for election

as a Councillor (Form Gen 12);

3. National Registration Card (Original and Certified Copy) or Resident Permit

(Original and Certified Copy);

4. A grade twelve certificate or its equivalent – Copy Verified by Examinations



Council of Zambia (Zambia Qualifications Authority to determine

equivalence where need arises).

11.An Adoption Certificate if sponsored by a political party,

12.A duly completed Declaration of Compliance to the Electoral Code of

Conduct (Form GEN 6);

13.Has a certificate of clearance showing the payment of Council taxes;

14.Aspiring candidate’s photograph measuring 32 x 25 mm on a clear/uniform

background.



The items listed above constitute the required documents for filing a nomination

for Councillor election. For the full qualifications of a candidate contesting

Councillor election, please refer to Article 153 of the Constitution of Zambia

(Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, Section 33 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of

2016, and Regulation 14 of the Electoral Process (General) Regulations. F. ADDITIONAL NOTES – INTERPRETATION OF THE A GRADE 12 CERTIFICATE OR ITS

EQUIVALENT



i. Zambian School Certificate

For one to be said to have a Grade 12 qualification, one must possess a

Zambian School Certificate. To qualify for a school certificate, one must

have the following:

 Passes in five subjects inclusive of English and at least Two credits

in any other subjects; or

 Passes in six subjects inclusive of English and at least one credit

in any other subject.



ii. General Certificate of Education (GCE)

Candidates who pass in at least one subject are awarded a GCE. For

GCE to qualify to be a Grade 12 equivalent, one must possess the

following:



 GCE with five subjects, inclusive of English and at least Two Credits in

any other subjects; or

 GCE with six subjects, inclusive of English and at least One Credit.

Note: For those who have been rewriting one or two subjects, they

need to acquire the number of subjects indicated above to meet the

Grade 12 Certificate requirement.



iii. Form Five (5) Certificate

A Form Five (5) Certificate with all the requisite number of subjects.

iv. Foreign Qualifications

Secondary or High School Certificate obtained from other countries must

be verified and endorsed by the Examination Council of Zambia or

Zambia Qualifications Authority that the qualification(s) meet the