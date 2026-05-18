This is what could be the main three reasons why UPND has delayed releasing the names of its adopted candidates:👇





✅ Under the new electoral law, both the President and the Secretary General are required to sign all adoption certificates, from ward councillors to mayors and Members of Parliament. This is a huge administrative task that takes time.





✅. Most prominent aspiring candidates have applied through UPND, leaving the opposition without strong candidates. The opposition is now waiting to recruit those who may not be adopted by UPND to stand on their tickets. UPND is aware of this and does not want to give the opposition enough time to engage disappointed members.





✅. Most former MPs have been rejected by the grassroots, but they are still insisting on contesting. Some of them are already part of the management committee, making it difficult for the selection committee to balance the wishes of the primary party structures and loyal members who have stood with the President over the years.



– Chief Admin

Current Zambia