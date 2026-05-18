We want to remove UPND from govt because wherever I go, I see very sad people, says ZAMBIA We Want party president Kapembwa Simbao

We want to remove UPND from govt because wherever I go, I see very sad people, says Simbao

ZAMBIA We Want – ZWW party president Kapembwa Simbao says there is nothing to be shy about ganging up to remove the UPND from government.

And Simbao, who also serves as WOZA presidential candidate says, wherever he goes in Zambia, he sees very sad faces.

Speaking during an opposition press briefing on Saturday, Simbao said five years ago, Zambia’s wore very happy faces.

“Five years ago we were very happy people. There were other things that were troubling us but not these things that have troubled us [under the UPND].

“Time has come that people should stop pretending. We must all get together and get serious and remove this government,” Simbao says.

©️ TV Yatu May 18, 2026.