We want to remove UPND from govt because wherever I go, I see very sad people, says ZAMBIA We Want party president Kapembwa Simbao

We want to remove UPND from govt because wherever I go, I see very sad people, says Simbao
ZAMBIA We Want – ZWW party president Kapembwa Simbao says there is nothing to be shy about ganging up to remove the UPND from government.
And Simbao, who also serves as WOZA presidential candidate says, wherever he goes in Zambia, he sees very sad faces.
Speaking during an opposition press briefing on Saturday, Simbao said five years ago, Zambia’s wore very happy faces.
“Five years ago we were very happy people. There were other things that were troubling us but not these things that have troubled us [under the UPND].
“Time has come that people should stop pretending. We must all get together and get serious and remove this government,” Simbao says.
©️ TV Yatu May 18, 2026.
Five years ago my life was miserable and I couldn’t image another five years of the notorious PF. The lawlessness was mindnumbing and left you with a sense of hopelessness.
Obviously, Mr. Simbao must have somehow benefited from the lawlessness for him to say five years ago Zambians were very happy. Yes, the cost of living is harsh but I can handle that. The unpredictability of PF lawlessness was something that was very, very difficult to handle.
I know that HH has laid a firm foundation for future prosperity after the wrecking ball that was PF reduced everything to ruins. Good things don’t come easy and Zambians are not going to be happy just because UPND is voted out as Mr. Simbao would have us believe. It is not that simple. There is another ten years of sacrifice and hard work before we can relax and enjoy ourselves regardless of who is in power. The damage inflicted by PF cannot be corrected in five years.
And if we make the mistake of voting in a populist government, all that has been gained the last five years will be wiped out and we will be put back ten years. Let Mr. Simbao tell us the miraculous signs he will perform to put a smile on Zambians’ faces again within five years.