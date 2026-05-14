ELON MUSK BRINGS SON X TO HIGH-LEVEL US-CHINA BUSINESS SUMMIT ALONGSIDE TESLA CHINA CHIEF ZHU XIAOTONG





Elon Musk was captured entering the afternoon US-China business representatives meeting with his young son X by his side.





Following closely behind was Tesla China President Zhu Xiaotong, Tesla’s number two executive in charge of vehicle manufacturing and sales operations and the leader of the Shanghai Gigafactory.





The moment highlights Musk’s direct involvement in key US-China economic discussions, bringing the next generation along while deploying his top China operations leader.





This appearance underscores the critical role Tesla plays in bilateral business ties, with the Shanghai Gigafactory remaining a cornerstone of the company’s global production.