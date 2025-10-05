Elon Musk releases video of Tesla Optimus robot learning martial arts

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk on has posted a video on the X platform showing the Tesla Optimus robot learning kung fu.

The video showed Tesla’s humanoid robot throwing a lot of punches, kicks, and slick defensive moves in perfect sync with a human trainer inside a sleek Fremont lab. The 45-second clip, which was shared directly from Musk’s account, has been seen by over 12 million people.

It mixes sci-fi style with real engineering skill, and it has fans and sceptics alike talking about the future of robotics. The video shows Optimus, now in its second generation, perfectly copying the trainer’s martial arts moves. Its smooth movements are made possible by AI neural networks that process live video feeds in real time.

The Robot doesn’t need a clunky remote control; it can keep its balance perfectly and dodge punches and counter with the accuracy of a pro fighter.

“Optimus isn’t just walking; it’s dancing with danger,” Musk captioned the post, adding a winking emoji that ignited a storm of replies from 150,000 users. Tesla’s push with Optimus has been no secret, but this demo amps up the hype.

Tesla Optimus learning Kung Fu pic.twitter.com/ziEuiiKWn7

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2025

The company eyes factory deployment by late 2025, starting with mundane tasks like sorting parts and hauling tools to free up human workers for creative gigs. Musk, ever the showman, teased during a quick X Space follow-up: “Imagine this in your garage by 2026, your personal sparring partner or warehouse wizard.”

Production ramps to one million units a year from next summer, priced between $20,000 and $30,000, making it cheaper than a used Tesla Model S. Reactions poured in fast. Tech analyst Cathie Wood called it “a robotics revolution”, predicting Optimus could add $10 trillion to global GDP by 2030.

Musk envisions home versions cooking dinner or tutoring kids, all while keeping costs grounded.