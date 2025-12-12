South African born billionaire and World’s richest man, Elon Musk Says Civilization Would Collapse Before His Net Worth Drops to $1,000





On Kaitey Miller’s podcast, Elon Musk was asked a playful question; What would you do if you had to start over with just $1,000?





Musk didn’t miss a beat. He laughed it off, calling the scenario an “impossible dichotomy,” joking that civilization would probably collapse before his net worth ever dropped that low.





But he still played along, saying that if somehow civilization survived, he’d “probably start a social media company or something.”



The light-hearted moment had Miller cracking up, giving fans a rare look at Musk’s humorous side.





Beyond the jokes, Musk also reflected on lessons from Tesla and SpaceX stressing risk-taking, unconventional thinking, and learning from failure as keys to his success.