ELON MUSK SAYS HUMAN DRIVING WILL BECOME RARE IN JUST 10 YEARS AS AI TAKES OVER THE ROADS



Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped a bold prediction about the future of transportation during a video appearance at the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Israel.





“Like 10 years from now, probably 90 percent of all distance driven will be driven by the AI in a self-driving car,” Musk said. “So overwhelmingly, it’ll be quite a niche thing in 10 years to actually be driving your own car, because the car will drive you.”





Musk highlighted steady progress on Tesla’s self-driving software, powered by AI and cameras with a digital neural net designed to mimic human driving.





He described the experience as “quite magical because the car feels like it is sentient. It actually feels like it’s alive. And you can actually, as we improve the software, you can feel the sentience growing in the car.”





Musk expects robotaxis to roll out nationwide by the end of this year after initial operations in select Texas cities. He also forecasted a world full of intelligent robots, with Tesla building four-wheeled versions now and humanoid robots coming soon.





“My prediction is that there will be far more intelligent robots in the world than there will be people,” Musk declared. He called it likely a net positive for humanity, ushering in an age of “universal high income” while urging caution on robot safety.