Elon Musk’s ‘anti-white laws’ claim ignites fresh debate in South Africa



South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has sparked renewed debate after claiming that post-apartheid South Africa now has more “anti-white” laws than the apartheid regime had anti-Black laws.





Musk made the assertion on social media after sharing figures from the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR), which tracks race-based legislation. He criticised affirmative action and empowerment policies, calling race-based laws “deeply wrong”.





The claim has been widely challenged. Legal experts and commentators argue the comparison is misleading, noting that apartheid laws enforced systemic racial oppression, while current legislation such as B-BBEE and the Employment Equity Act is constitutionally designed to redress historical inequality.





Government officials have previously dismissed Musk’s related claims that race laws blocked his Starlink company from operating in South Africa, stating that all businesses are required to comply with local regulations.





The comments have reignited a broader national conversation about transformation, equality and how South Africa addresses the legacy of apartheid nearly three decades into democracy.