Elon Musk’s dad Errol accused of child sexual abuse

Elon Musk’s dad Errol has been accused of child sexual abuse.

The Tesla CEO, 54, has been estranged from his father for many years and previously described him as a ‘terrible human being’.

He claimed that Errol had done ‘almost every evil thing you could possibly think of’ in an emotional interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, while revealing he does not communicate with his dad in a 2023 biography.

And a newly published investigation has found that the pair’s damaged relationship stems from accusations against Errol of child sex abuse.

The New York Times found that allegations against him involve five of his children and step children.

According to police and court records, ‘personal correspondence, social workers and interviews with family members’, Errol was accused of abusing them in South Africa and California.

Errol, the patriarch of the Musk family, is said to have at least nine children and stepchildren.

The earliest accusation against him dates back to 1993, when his stepdaughter – who was four years old at the time – allegedly told her relatives that he had touched her at the family home.

More recently, in 2023, family members and a social worker tried to intervene after one of his sons – who was five at the time of the alleged abuse – said his dad had groped his buttocks.

In response to questions from the outlet, Errol said that ‘the reports are false and nonsense in the extreme’, he also added that he and Elon have a good relationship and are ‘very close’.

The South African businessman claimed that the ‘accusations were concocted by family members who were putting the children up to say false things’.

Opening up about his childhood, Elon previously explained that after his parents divorced, all of the children lived with their mother and so he felt sorry for his ‘lonely’ father – but soon learned ‘what kind of person he was’ after moving in with him.

The billionaire said he learned that living with Errol was ‘not a good idea’, and in his biography said that being around his father was ‘mental torture’ as Errol ‘sure knew how to make anything terrible’.