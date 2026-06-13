ELON’S SPACEX BONANZA! 4,400 WORKERS BECOME MILLIONAIRES OVERNIGHT AS FACTORY FLOOR CASHES IN



Thousands of ordinary workers at Elon Musk’s space giant SpaceX have seen their lives transformed after the company’s latest valuation surge created an astonishing 4,400 new millionaires in a single day.





In a remarkable twist, the windfall was not limited to executives and investors. Welders, technicians, mechanics, support staff and even cafeteria workers are among those now celebrating life-changing fortunes after years of receiving company stock as part of their compensation packages.





One of the biggest success stories is Juan Hernandez, a Mexican immigrant who joined SpaceX in 2015 as a contractor welder earning $28 an hour. Given stock worth $10,000 at the time and encouraged to buy additional shares through payroll deductions, his holdings have reportedly grown to around $880,000.





Another employee, Trevor Hise, chose SpaceX over a traditional career path and spent 12 years accumulating shares now valued at roughly $13.5 million.





Perhaps most striking is that more than 100 employees reportedly joined forces before the listing to arrange wealth-management services worth up to $5 billion highlighting how factory-floor workers, not just Silicon Valley insiders, became some of the biggest winners in SpaceX’s historic rise.