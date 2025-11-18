Embassy of Japan in China released an email advisory to Japanese nationals urging them to prioritize their personal safety

The Embassy of Japan in China released an email advisory to Japanese nationals residing in the country on November 17, urging them to prioritize their personal safety.





This caution follows recent critical reports in Chinese media concerning Japan-China relations, particularly focusing on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Diet statement regarding a potential “existence-threatening situation” over a Taiwan contingency.



The embassy advised residents to be mindful of their behavior, respect local customs, and avoid places where large crowds gather or where Japanese people are easily identifiable.

They were also instructed to quickly leave the area and not approach any suspicious individuals or groups they might encounter. This measure is a proactive effort to mitigate risks for the Japanese diaspora amidst rising bilateral tensions and potential for public backlash.



Source: Mainichi Online