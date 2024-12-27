Eminem Shows Love To Cardi B: ‘I Used To Be Like That’

Eminem is a fan of Cardi B and happily co-signed praise of the Bronx superstar during a new interview.

Em chopped it up with DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45 for the Sirius XM channel’s 20th anniversary on Christmas Day (December 25). During the chat, Whoo Kid noted how Cardi used to pop up to the station often in her early days and would rave about how much she loves Em – and the feeling is mutual.

“I love Cardi too,” Em said. When Em’s manager Paul Rosenberg noted that Cardi “does not give a fuck,” Em chimed in, “Not one.”

Rosenberg then added, “She says exactly what’s on her mind and is not afraid of nobody,” to which Em said, “I used to be like that.”

Back in 2021, it was rumored that Cardi B was rejected by Eminem when she requested a feature for her sophomore album.

A post from an Em fan account alleged he’d turned the request down, citing his reasoning was because “she doesn’t care about the culture or her craft.”

But Bardi was quick to clear up the hearsay.

“BIG LIES,” she wrote in a post to X (then Twitter). “I get off the internet and ya makin shit up. I haven’t sent no songs to no artist yet. Love his work and much respect. This don’t even make sense.”

She continued: “Since they like to make up LIES about me cause their so obsessed just know this y’all laughing about this fake rumor but wait until y’all see these next collabs. Facts…I left for one day and they was like deum I miss the bitch let me make this lie up so I can have a reason to talk about her.”

While her sophomore album did not materialize that year or in the years following, Cardi has assured fans that the follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy will arrive in 2025.