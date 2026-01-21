EMMANUEL MWAMBA – PART 2 OF THE REBUTTAL- Dr Nevers Mumba

By Dr Nevers Mumba

EMMANUEL MWAMBA – PART 2 OF THE REBUTTAL



In Part 1, I addressed the character of Emmanuel Mwamba and his questionable history. Now, I turn to the specific accusations he has made against me. claims that are not only false but are intended to distort the historical record and serve narrow political interests.





LIE #1: NEVERS MUMBA OPPOSED MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY IN 1991 BY GIVING A FAKE PROPHECY

Mwamba has chosen to resurrect a long-debunked narrative that I opposed the introduction of multiparty democracy and predicted bloodshed if the MMD won the 1991 elections. Let me be clear: this is a lie.





I did not oppose multiparty democracy. What I did was issue a warning, not a prophecy. In the run-up to Zambia’s transition, I warned that if the Church did not play an active role in prayer, promoting peace and national reconciliation, the political transition could become volatile. This was not a prediction of bloodshed; it was a call for unity, urging the Church to help calm the nation during a fragile period.





Anyone who doubts this can consult the ZNBC archives, where my words were recorded and have remained a part of Zambia’s history. What I said in 1991 was a call to action, not a doomsday prophecy, thankfully the church was equal to the task. We prayed and God gave us a safe transition.





LIE #2: NEVERS MUMBA FOUGHT THE RETURN OF DEMOCRACY

Another false claim that Mwamba continues to circulate is that I fought against the return of democracy in Zambia. The truth is the opposite. I fully supported Zambia’s transition to multiparty democracy, and I actively encouraged President Kenneth Kaunda to make that difficult decision in 1990.





When President Kaunda struggled with the decision to reintroduce multiparty politics, he called me to State House. I prayed with him and counseled him to trust the people of Zambia. This was not the record of a man opposing democracy; it was the record of a man who encouraged and supported the peaceful transition that followed. My contribution to Zambia’s democratic journey is well-documented, and history bears witness to the peaceful transition we experienced.





LIE #3: NEVERS MUMBA BETRAYED THE OPPOSITION TO SECURE THE VICE PRESIDENCY

Mwamba’s accusation that I betrayed the opposition parties to negotiate myself into the Vice Presidency is malicious, cheap and a distortion of the truth.





My role as opposition spokesperson was temporary, given to me after the 2001 elections. It was never about personal ambition; it was a responsibility shared by multiple parties. After the elections, the electoral dispute was resolved through the courts, and the coalition of opposition parties was dissolved. A year later, President Levy Mwanawasa reached out to me to serve in his government, just as he did with others.





Mwamba’s claim that I “negotiated” my way into office completely disregards the fact that President Mwanawasa had the sole authority to choose his Vice President. This was a decision made by the President, who sought to bring together a team that could serve the nation; an inclusive team, not one built on personal negotiations.





It is important to note that several other figures from outside MMD and the established political structures such as Hon. Ngandu Magande and Dr. Caleb Fundanga, were also appointed to key positions by President Mwanawasa. They, too, were not “negotiating” for their positions; they were chosen based on merit and national interest.





LIE #4: NEVERS MUMBA DESTROYED HIS OWN DESTINY

Mwamba’s “wish” that I destroyed my own destiny is rooted in an attitude of ungodliness, misunderstanding of ambition and leadership. Let me be clear: my vision has never been about seeking just one single office, but about serving my nation and making a difference in people’s lives. The presidency is not the ultimate measure of one’s legacy and success.





For over forty-five years, I have been driven by two guiding principles: my love for God and my commitment to Zambia. Destiny is not defined by a single moment or position. My journey has been marked by faith, service, and sacrifice. I have contributed to Zambia’s national life spiritually, politically, and publicly. The fact that I have not yet occupied the presidency does not mean I have failed, it means I have continued to serve Zambia in other significant ways.





If we reduce a person’s life to whether they’ve held a single office, then we deny the very essence of leadership and service to a nation. By the way, destiny does not take effect when you become president, but as you faithfully and relentlessly you serve the nation.





LIE #5: NEVERS MUMBA IS THE ULTIMATE BETRAYER

Mwamba’s accusation that I am the “ultimate betrayer” is an offensive claim that requires serious scrutiny. He has failed to provide any proof of who I allegedly betrayed. Let’s get this straight: my political journey has always been guided by a vision to serve Zambia, not by personal ambition or the desire to outmaneuver others. The cry of Zambia shall be saved has been my life’s vision and battle cry.





I challenge Emmanuel Mwamba to produce the list of individuals or political entities I supposedly betrayed in my pursuit of a vision for a better Zambia. Who have I betrayed by seeking to serve the nation? He must show evidence, or he must stop making baseless claims.





Moreover, I challenge Mwamba to compile a list of political figures in Zambia who have been betrayed the most by the very people they expected to stand with them, political figures who, despite their loyalty and sacrifice, have been cast aside, marginalized, or betrayed by those closest to them. I can tell you this: my name often comes up in these discussions as one of the most betrayed men in Zambia’s political history.





However, I will not start listing the betrayals I have faced and the names of those who have turned their backs on me, because I have already forgiven them and moved on. My focus has always been on building Zambia and reconciling our nation, not on seeking revenge or seeking to keep score.





This is not a matter for petty accusations or personal grudges, it is a matter of historical record.





IN CONCLUSION

Mwamba’s lies and distortions are designed to achieve one thing: to rewrite the historical record for political gain. His accusations are not grounded in fact; they are tools of manipulation meant to distract and confuse the public. But the truth is resilient, and it will stand.





I have always acted in the best interests of Zambia, and I will continue to defend my actions, my integrity, and my legacy.





In Part 3, I will wrap up this rebuttal, addressing the remaining lies and accusations, including the false narrative surrounding my firing by President Levy Mwanawasa. I will also shed light on Mwamba’s self-styled political exile, his years living abroad while seeking to undermine the very system he once served.





The final installment will pull back the curtain on Mwamba’s own contradictions, leaving no stone unturned as we close the chapter on his falsehoods. Stay tuned.



As I sign off, I leave you with this verse for reflection:



“BUT THE WICKED SHALL DO WICKEDLY: AND NONE OF THE WICKED SHALL UNDERSTAND; BUT THE WISE SHALL UNDERSTAND.”