EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S LIES NOW MAKE HIM TWIST WHAT HAPPENED TO A ZAMBIA ARMY GENERAL





By Shalala Oliver Sepiso



The speed at which I have to point out lies that Emmanuel Mwamba writes in each day is frightening. Even a story where he can contact the Zambia Police for facts, even from the diaspora, the man decides to concoct a story and make it seem like the army general was being forced out of the army and was shot by state agents.





This evening, Emmanuel Mwamba wrote: “Last week, gunmen stormed his house, shot him in the head and leg and left him for dead. He is admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre ICU, battling for his life. Strangely, in a twist of events, the Zambia Police has picked his wife and detained her at Woodlands Police Station.”





Just here -within these three short sentences – we can find many lies.



The shooting of the general didn’t happen at his home. Unconfirmed but reliable witness reports say it happened at Crossroad Mall. Anything else by Mwamba on the location is a figment of his imagination and a product of his rich but shameless lies.





The wife has not been arrested by the Zambia Police. And the woman who was with the general at the time of his shooting wasn’t the wife. Anything else by Mwamba on the wife being arrested is a figment of his imagination and a product of his rich but shameless lies.





The general is not currently at Maina Soko. He is at UTH. Anything else by Mwamba on the location of the patient is a figment of his imagination and a product of his rich but shameless lies.





The shooting of the general happened two weeks ago and not last week as he wrote. Anything else by Mwamba on the timing is a figment of his imagination and a product of his rich but shameless lies.





If Mwamba cared for the family of the general and indeed for the rest of the nation, he would not use such a solemn and tragic event for his political appetite to attack the government even in a straight-forward case that the police is handling and everyone around the case knows very well.





In addressing Emmanuel Mwamba, big brother, these stories you are concocting will come to haunt you one day. It’s not possible that you can weave all these webs and manage to extricate yourself from them all. You haven’t been smart at all by trying to be a champion on everything and everyone.

You will injure so many people who you can’t keep track of. This is just wrong to always accuse the government even if you have seen a sharp rise in cases of service personnel shooting spouses or being shot. We heard of a police office killing his wife and brother-in-law this past week. Even General Shikapwasha was – not so long ago – shoot. If it was now you, Emmanuel Mwamba, would have said Shikapwasha was trailed by UPND members or state agents and they shot him for this and that.