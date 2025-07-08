EMPOWER MINERS AT KIKONGE MINE WITH MINING LICENSES AND GIVE THE THEM EQUIPMENTS





…..don’t shøøt ‘illegal miners’, they are trying to survive says ANDD



Lusaka… Tuesday July 8, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The Advocates For National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has called on government to empower young people engaging in ‘illegal mining’ activities in the country with artisanal mining licenses.





The organization says it is important to find the root cause of illegal mining in the country if the problem is to be delt with accordingly.





ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says it is sad that some lives were lost in Mufumbwe as the law enforcement agencies engaged the illegal gold miners.



He said the 25, 000 miners engaged in gold mining in North-Western Province should be empowered by the government saying they are simply trying to survive.





“We believe that people should not loose life regardless of any circumstance. Law enforcement agencies should not just sh00t at anyone whether they are involved in illegal mining or not. The loss of lives in Mufumbwe is a tragic and should be highly condemned,” he said when he featured on Diamond TV Breakfast Show in Lusaka.





“From the public point of you, the majority of the youths are engaging in illegal mining activities due to lack of employment opportunities. Others are engaging in ‘illegal mining’ due to poverty, they are simply trying to survive. Whether it’s two, one or eighteen people who have died in Mufumbwe should be condemned. We need to find a root cause of the problem.”





He said President Hakainde Hichilema while in opposition promised the youths to formalize the mining sector saying he should be seeing supporting these young people.



