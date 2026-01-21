EMULATE ZANACO’S PAYMENT PROCESS OF PAYING FARMERS – PS KAWANA URGES OTHER BANKS





Chisamba, Zambia 20th January 2026



By Jack Makayi



Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has called on other financial institutions to emulate Zanaco Bank’s efficient payment system for farmers supplying maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), describing it as timely, organised and farmer-friendly.





Mr. Kawana made the remarks today during a visit to the Zanaco Chisamba Branch in Chisamba District, where he was assessing the progress of payments to farmers under the FRA maize marketing programme.

He commended Zanaco for implementing a well-coordinated, depot-by-depot payment approach supported by a Cash-in-Transit model, which allows the bank to reach farmers in remote areas.





Under this system, cash is delivered directly to villages, enabling farmers to be paid at their respective depots without travelling long distances to banking halls. Mr. Kawana noted that the approach significantly reduces transport costs and inconvenience, particularly for farmers in far-flung rural communities.





“The efficiency of this system is commendable. Each transaction takes less than two minutes, which allows queues to move steadily and ensures that farmers are served in a timely manner,” he said, urging other banks involved in FRA payments to adopt similar models.





While acknowledging that some farmers remain anxious due to personal and operational commitments, the Permanent Secretary assured them that payments are ongoing and expected to ease their concerns.





He emphasized that there is no shortage of funds, clarifying that the money has already been released to the banks and that the process currently underway is the scheduled payment of farmers.





“Funds are with the banks and payments are continuing. What we are seeing is not a funding challenge, but the normal processing of payments, ” Mr. Kawana said.





Turning to the upcoming farming season, the Permanent Secretary expressed optimism, noting that farming inputs have been supplied on time. He said most farmers have already prepared their fields and planted their crops.

Early indications, he added, point to a promising yield and the possibility of a bumper harvest in the next agricultural season.





Mr. Kawana further disclosed that he will continue touring other areas to monitor the payment process and ensure that farmers across all depots are paid smoothly and efficiently.





The government has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring timely payments as part of broader efforts to strengthen food security and rural livelihoods.



