Enhle Mbali celebrates finalisation of divorce from Black Coffee



Actress and fashion entrepreneur Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has officially confirmed the finalisation of her divorce from DJ Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo), marking the end of a lengthy and emotionally charged legal journey.





On October 10, 2025, Mlotshwa shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, declaring, “Today, with great emotion, I write this. I am officially Miss Mlotshwa.” She expressed gratitude for the lessons learned during the process, describing it as an “ugly journey” that ultimately led to personal growth. The actress also paid tribute to her legal team, particularly attorney Jerry Nkeli, whom she regards as a father figure, and acknowledged the unwavering support of her mother, Bongi Mlotshwa, her sister, Kutlwano Molete, and close friends who stood by her throughout the ordeal .





The divorce proceedings, which began in 2019, were marked by public allegations of infidelity and emotional distress. Mlotshwa cited the birth of two children by two different women during their marriage as a significant factor in her decision to end the relationship, describing it as a breach of trust and respect .





Despite the challenges, Mlotshwa has emerged resilient, focusing on her career and personal development.





She continues to be a prominent figure in the South African entertainment industry and a vocal advocate for women’s rights and empowerment.