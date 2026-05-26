Enzo Maresca has reportedly signed a three-year deal with Manchester City.

The 46-year-old Italian manager will succeed Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium following his departure on Sunday, May 24.

Maresca previously served as Guardiola’s assistant in Manchester before leaving to take the Leicester City job. His work at the Foxes landed him the top job at Chelsea, where he claimed Europa Conference League and Club World Cup glory.

The outgoing Guardiola has vowed to phone whoever replaces him at the Etihad, and urged him to back his ideas with City prepared to stick by their next manager.

He said: “When the club tell me who it is, of course, I will call him. I will tell him, ‘Be yourself and the club will support you unconditionally’. That is the biggest compliment, or the biggest luck that all the managers who have been here have had. You will be protected in the bad moments more than any other club. Be yourself, be free, go with your ideas. Work a lot, and everything will be fine.”

Guardiola leaves after 10 glorious years in which he won 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, which formed part of a treble in 2023. His last season saw him deliver a domestic cup double, but he had to settle for a runners-up league finish behind Arsenal.