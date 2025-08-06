Epstein accuser blasts Trump DOJ in new court letter

On Tuesday, a Jeffrey Epstein accuser issued a letter to the court supporting the release of the Epstein grand jury documents.

The letter sent to Judges Richard Berman and Paul Engelmayer from Annie Farmer’s lawyer cites the government claim that there are “over one thousand victims” who suffered under the abuse of Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

“To date, however, the combined forces of our country’s law enforcement agencies have only ever arrested these two individuals in connection with crimes committed against countless young women and girls, and the Government’s recent suggestion that no further criminal investigations are forthcoming is a cowardly abdication of its duties to protect and serve,” the letter says.

Farmer and her sister were first recruited by Maxwell, with Farmer testifying against Maxwell in the trial. According to the accusations, Maxwell fondled her breasts when she was 16 years old while at the Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. At the time, Epstein was dreaming of turning the ranch into a place to breed children, the New York Times reported in 2019.

The letter from the lawyers also says in a footnote, ” Epstein escaped justice through his apparent suicide, and Maxwell is now, to the victims’ horror, herself attempting to escape justice by negotiating for herself a potential pardon.”

“Transparency is critical to justice, and the public has a legitimate interest in understanding the full scope of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes, particularly where those actions caused lasting harm to others,” said Farmer’s lawyer. “While it was not the victims’ decision to seek disclosure of the grand jury transcripts alone (as opposed to the much larger volume of information available in the ‘more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence’ in the Government’s possession that should be disclosed as well), the instant motion for unsealing will help expose the magnitude and abhorrence of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes.”

Farmer’s name adds to the list of Epstein and Maxwell survivors, holding the line and demanding accountability. Top officials in the Trump administration spent years advocating that the documents from the Epstein investigations be released to the public.