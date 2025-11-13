Epstein spent Thanksgiving with Trump during president’s first term in office- emails

President Donald Trump’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continued into his first term in the White House, so much so that Epstein spent Thanksgiving with Trump while the president was in office, according to newly released emails written by the late financier.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a new batch of emails Wednesday obtained from Epstein’s estate, followed by the Republican-led panel’s release of 20,000 additional documents, and one of those exchanges shows that he claims to have spent Thanksgiving 2017 – Trump’s first as president – at his private Mar-a-Lago resort.

Epstein exchanged emails on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, 2017, with Manhattan modeling management guru Faith Kates, who asked where he was spending the holiday.

The disgraced financier told her he would spend the day with “eva,” likely a reference to his former girlfriend Eva Andersson-Dubin, and Kates mentions Andersson-Dubin’s husband, Glenn Dubin, by name and asks “who else is down there?”

Epstein names Trump, hedge fund founder David Fiszel and someone else he referred to as Hanson.

White House records and contemporaneous media reports show Trump spent Thanksgiving 2017 at Mar-a-Lago, but the White House did not disclose a guest list.

Andersson-Dubin later testified at the 2021 trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted for her role as a co-conspirator in Epstein’s sex trafficking network after he was found dead in prison while awaiting new charges two years earlier on similar allegations.