I will not re-contest  Mazabuka Central seat- Hon. Gary Nkombo

NKOMBO SAYS HE IS NOT STANDING



There has been considerable public speculation regarding my intentions for the Mazabuka Central parliamentary seat in the forthcoming general elections.





I wish to state categorically that I will not be re-contesting for the Mazabuka Central seat.





My commitment is to continue supporting His Excellency the President and to campaign vigorously for him and the United Party for National Development, as I have done consistently in every election cycle.





Members of the public are urged to disregard rumours suggesting that I intend to contest as an independent candidate. Such claims are false and are being propagated by detractors of the UPND.





I remain a loyal and committed member of the UPND. The Party is in my blood, and nothing will separate me from it.



Hon. Gary Nkombo, MP.