BREAKING: Epstein’s Jailhouse Notes Reveal He Called Trump a “Total Con Artist” and Tried to Offer Dirt for a Deal





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Newly surfaced handwritten notes from Jeffrey Epstein’s final weeks in federal custody show the convicted sex trafficker privately calling Donald Trump a “total con artist” and scrambling to hand prosecutors dirt on the then-president in a desperate bid to avoid trial. The notes, scribbled on legal pads during Epstein’s 35-day stay at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center before his 2019 suicide, were obtained by The New York Times as part of a sweeping investigation into his final days.





In the notes, Epstein wrote that Trump had “never had money” and operated through “smoke and mirrors.” He pointed to former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, writing that he “knows all,” and suggested that Trump’s college transcripts should be made public, adding a blunt assessment: “Not a stable genius.”





The notes paint a picture of a man unraveling fast. Epstein confided to lawyers that he couldn’t endure the conditions, feared being permanently branded a “billionaire pedophile in jail,” and believed prison guards were encouraging another inmate to assault him.

His attempt to leverage Trump connections for leniency appears to have gone nowhere, partly because the information he offered was already known. Trump and Weisselberg would later face extensive legal scrutiny anyway, with a judge ultimately finding Trump liable for fraud in a blockbuster civil case and Weisselberg serving time at Rikers Island after a perjury conviction.





Congress has not let the matter rest. Bipartisan pressure to investigate Epstein’s powerful associates has grown louder, with the House Oversight Committee conducting survivor interviews that have already produced criminal referrals. Trump has denied any wrongdoing tied to Epstein and says he cut ties with him years before the federal investigation began.