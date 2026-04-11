BREAKING: Eric Swalwell’s California Governor Campaign Is In FREEFALL After Multiple Women Accuse Him Of Sexual Assault — And Democrats Are Actually Doing Something About It.





This is what accountability looks like. And it’s worth paying attention to — because it looks nothing like what we’ve seen from the other side.





Multiple women have come forward accusing Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of sexual assault, including a former staffer who says he raped her when she was too intoxicated to consent. And what happened next tells you everything about the difference between the two parties.





Adam Schiff didn’t wait. He withdrew his endorsement immediately: “This woman was brave to come forward, and we should take her story seriously. I believe that he should withdraw from the race.”





Nancy Pelosi called for full transparency and accountability — and spoke directly with Swalwell about stepping down.



Senator Ruben Gallego pulled his endorsement, calling the allegations “indefensible” and saying the women deserved to be heard with respect.





Rep. Jimmy Gomez, one of his biggest champions, quit on the spot: “I cannot in good conscience remain in any role with this campaign.”



Five staffers walked out the door before the story was even fully published.





That is a party policing itself. That is what it looks like when elected officials decide that no seat, no primary, no political momentum is worth more than a woman’s story.



Now ask yourself — when was the last time you saw that from Republicans?





Not when credible allegations emerged against their candidates. Not when their members were accused. Not when their president faced more than 20 accusers. The silence was deafening. The endorsements held. The party circled the wagons.





Democrats aren’t perfect. But the contrast here couldn’t be more clear.



One party sees a woman come forward and says: “We believe her. He should go.”





The other builds a cult of personality so thick that accountability can’t even get through the door.- Occupy Democrats