BREAKING: Eric Trump Caught Asking UFC Broadcaster If Fights Were Rigged at White House Event



The Trump family’s relationship with the UFC took a bizarre and deeply troubling turn on Sunday when Daniel Cormier, the former Heavyweight champion and current UFC broadcaster, posted and then rapidly deleted screenshots of an alleged Instagram exchange with Eric Trump that showed the President’s son asking whether fights at UFC Freedom 250 were fixed.





The card, held on the South Lawn of the White House to mark America’s 250th anniversary, was one of the most high-profile events in UFC history. Lightweight champion Ilia Topuria was set to unify the 155-pound title against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje, with Alex Pereira also competing in the co-main event. Enormous betting action surrounded the card, making the alleged conversation all the more alarming.





According to the since-deleted screenshots, the exchange began cordially enough, with Trump reaching out to Cormier ahead of the event. But the conversation reportedly shifted when Trump began pressing for insider information, asking about fighter injuries and eventually cutting straight to it, asking outright whether any of the bouts were set up in advance.





Cormier, who is bound by strict UFC and regulatory rules that bar him from placing bets or sharing sensitive competitive information, did not play along. But he was clearly shaken enough by the exchange to post it publicly before thinking better of it and pulling it down.





The post did not stay buried. Screenshots spread immediately, with Cormier writing before the deletion that he refused to stay silent and that this type of insider behavior had no place in the sport he loves. The UFC has already weathered betting controversies in recent years, and having the President’s son appear to fish for integrity-compromising information on the night of its biggest event ever is a stain that will not wash off easily.





Questions are now swirling about why Cormier deleted the post so quickly and whether any outside pressure played a role. The Trump family has long cultivated ties with UFC leadership, and those relationships make this story more complicated, not less. What should have been a night of celebration for American sports became a flashing neon sign pointing at the ethical rot that follows this family everywhere they go.