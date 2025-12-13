Eritrea 🇪🇷 Quits Regional Bloc as Tensions Rise with Ethiopia 🇪🇹

Eritrea has officially withdrawn from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a key East African regional bloc, citing loss of relevance and deviation from its founding principles.

In a statement, Asmara said IGAD has failed to uphold its legal mandate and no longer serves the interests of its member states. This marks Eritrea’s second exit, after previously leaving in 2007 and rejoining in 2023.

IGAD has expressed regret over the decision, describing it as premature and noting Eritrea’s limited participation since its return.

The withdrawal comes amid renewed tensions between Eritrea and Ethiopia, particularly over regional security issues and Ethiopia’s growing push for access to the Red Sea—an issue Eritrea views as sensitive to its sovereignty.

Eritrea’s exit highlights deepening fractures in the Horn of Africa and raises concerns about regional cooperation, diplomacy, and security at a time when stability is already fragile.