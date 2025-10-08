Eswatini to Receive 11 “Dangerous Criminals” from the US Under $5.1 Million Deal.





In a controversial development, the Kingdom of Eswatini is set to receive 11 deportees from the United States under a $5.1 million (R106 million) third-country deportation agreement.





The U.S. describes the individuals as “dangerous criminals” whose home countries refused to accept them back — including offenders reportedly convicted of murder, child rape, and burglary.





Eswatini says the arrivals will be securely housed in isolation at the Matsapha Correctional Complex, working with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to coordinate their repatriation.





Government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli assured citizens that the move poses no security risk, emphasizing that it is part of a broader migration management and humanitarian cooperation effort with the U.S.





The deal has sparked mixed reactions, with critics calling it a “human dumping” program, while others argue it strengthens Eswatini’s international partnerships.