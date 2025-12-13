ETHIOPIA ARRESTS NINE TIKTOK CREATORS IN SOCIAL MEDIA CRACKDOWN



ETHIOPIANS police have arrested nine TikTok content creators this week for allegedly violating norms in the culturally conservative country.



Six of these individuals were accused of wearing “indecent attire” at the Ethiopia Creative Awards, an event for TikTok creators that took place a fortnight ago.



The others were arrested for their social media content, with the police alleging that two creators were involved in an “inappropriate act” during a TikTok livestream.



The detentions have ignited widespread debate across Ethiopian social media.



Among those arrested for their clothing at the Ethiopia Creative Awards was Adonay Berhane, a 25-year-old lifestyle and motivational creator with almost four million followers.





The creator, who was named “TikToker of the Year” at the awards, was pictured wearing an open-necked shirt.



Supporters argue the arrests violate freedom of expression and stifle creativity, while conservative voices have defended the police, insisting that public figures must respect cultural norms.





Wongelawit Gebre Endrias, aka Evan, was also arrested. The creator, who posts lifestyle and fashion videos to TikTok, went braless under an oversized blazer jacket.



Sporting a man-bag was Yohannes Mekonnen, known as Jahnny, a dancer and content reviewer who won an award for video production at the ceremony.





None of the six influencers have spoken about their treatment.



On Thursday, the police announced that Bereket Tsegaye, Mekdim Dereje and Girum Gezahegn had been arrested over TikTok content deemed contrary to “good behavior and ethics”.







The mother of Adonay Berhane – Abeba Gebru – was shocked by his arrest.



Adonay is her “backbone” and an “example to Ethiopian youth”, she told BBC Tigrinya.



Having spent his teenage years in Canada, Adonay returned to Ethiopia and much of his TikTok content warns of the negative sides of becoming an immigrant. He urges his followers to live and work in their homeland instead.





Ethiopia’s government has not commented on the matter, but police said the detainees were suspected of promoting behaviour that undermines public morality – citing concerns about the growing influence of online trends on Ethiopian youth.





With more than eight million social media users nationwide, the incident highlights the growing strain between Ethiopia’s rapidly expanding digital culture and longstanding traditional expectations.





Federal police warn that further action will be taken against anyone “violating the country’s cultural values” or promoting what they described as “shallow culture”.



BBC